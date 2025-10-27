DU student injured in acid attack by alleged stalker, search for suspects ongoing

Yesterday, Sunday, October 26, a stalker and two accomplices carried out an acid attack on a Delhi University student. The attack in Delhi's Ashok Vihar left the 20-year-old girl with burns on her hands.

Police stated that they received a call about the incident from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where the woman was admitted with injuries on both of her hands. During the investigation, she informed police that she is a second-year student who had gone to the Laxmi Bai college in DU for an extra class when she was assaulted, The New Indian Express reports.

According to her account, the three suspects, named as Jitender, Ishan, and Arman, all from Mukundpur, approached her on a motorcycle. Ishan allegedly handed the bottle to Arman, who threw acid at her. The woman was able to conceal her face but sustained burns to her hands. The accused departed the scene shortly after, she added.

“She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the authorities, Jitender had been stalking the woman for months. The two allegedly had a heated dispute about a month ago, which resulted in further harassment.

Following the event, a crime team and forensic experts went to the spot to collect evidence. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those involving acid attacks, has been filed.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined for further investigation,” the officer said.

The attack was condemned by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Delhi University, which described it as a "reflection of systemic negligence and indifference" by authorities in charge of guaranteeing women's safety in the national capital.