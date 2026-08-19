DU steps up security for DUSU polls, installs 600 surveillance cameras across campuses

New Delhi: The Delhi University administration has stepped up security measures ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, with around 600 surveillance cameras installed across the North and South campuses and Dhaka hostel, a senior official said on Wednesday.
DU Proctor Manoj Singh said the university was strictly implementing the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and had warned student groups that violations could lead to cancellation of nominations and, in serious cases, the elections.
"We will strictly follow the Lyngdoh Committee," Singh said during an interaction on election-related law and order arrangements.
The administration has also banned printed campaign material on the campus and asked candidates to use handmade posters only at designated "Wall of Democracy" spaces.
Singh said the university had not received any reports of wall defacement or spray-painting so far and that security and proctorial teams were conducting regular rounds across the campus.
"We take action wherever we get information," he said.
The proctor said vehicles being used for campaigning were also being monitored, and candidates had been instructed not to bring outsiders onto the campus.
He warned that if vehicles were found being used in violation of election rules, the concerned candidate's nomination could be cancelled immediately.
The university has also been coordinating with Delhi Police and traffic authorities to regulate vehicular movement around the campuses during the election period.
Singh said strict action would also be taken against student groups found arranging buses to take students to amusement parks or movies as part of election-related activities.
On violations, the proctor said candidates could initially be issued memos and may also face fines, besides cancellation of nominations in serious cases.
"Our purpose is to conduct a peaceful election. We don't want to punish any student," Singh said, adding that the administration was repeatedly advising students to comply with the rules.
He also said the university was working with police to manage traffic on roads passing through the open campus, which cannot be closed as they are public roads.
The proctor further said the university had taken action following an incident involving a teacher during the election period, including suspending the student concerned, forming a committee and filing an FIR.
"We will make sure that this does not happen again with any teacher or student," he said.
The administration would coordinate with deans, heads of departments, principals and student unions to strengthen security during the elections, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.