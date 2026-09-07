DU South Campus desolate as colleges remain closed after Satya Niketan PG collapse

New Delhi: Delhi University's South Campus remained desolate on Monday as colleges remained closed in the aftermath of the collapse of a multi-storey paying guest accommodation at Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives, even as rescue operations entered the second day and protests intensified, demanding accountability.
According to DU officials, at least one of the deceased was a university student, while three students from Motilal Nehru College have been reported missing.
South Campus director Rajni Abbi told PTI that one student from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, had died.
"One student, who was from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, has passed away. He was from Madhya Pradesh," Abbi said.
She added that no official list of students affected by the building collapse was available from the university at the moment.
"However, all classes in colleges have been suspended for Monday. Classrooms have been made into temporary makeshift places for any affected students to come and stay. The doors have been opened; any student can walk in and ask to stay," Abbi said.
At least three more students from Motilal Nehru College have been reported missing, according to officials, even as rescue operations continued at the site.
The collapse has also triggered protests by student organisations, with the All India Students' Association (AISA) staging a dharna at Satya Niketan and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanding accountability from the authorities.
Student organisations have called for a high-level, impartial inquiry into the incident and safety audits of PG accommodations in student-dominated areas.
The incident has raised serious questions over the safety of private PG accommodations and the availability of affordable housing for students in the national capital.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.