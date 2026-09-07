DU South Campus colleges open doors for students of nearby PGs after building collapse

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly collapse of a PG hostel building in Delhi's Satya Niketan, several Delhi University South Campus colleges have stepped in to support students affected by the tragedy by opening their campuses and premises to those who are unable to safely return to their accommodation.
At least six people have lost their lives in the building collapse, while five others have been rescued, and the search for those still trapped in the debris is underway at the collapse site.
A large number of students are feared to be among those trapped in the rubble, as several students from nearby Delhi University colleges were reportedly residing in PG accommodations in the area.
Aryabhatta College, Motilal Nehru College, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College announced a holiday in view of the tragic building collapse and the situation arising from the incident.
Sri Venkateshwara College also declared a holiday.
Many students living in the PG accommodations in Satya Niketan are enrolled in nearby Delhi University colleges, prompting institutions in the area to extend support to students who may have been displaced or are facing difficulties in returning to their accommodation.
Several other Delhi University colleges have also offered assistance to students who are unable to access their PGs or are otherwise facing accommodation-related difficulties following the collapse.
Aryabhatta College and ARSD College have informed students who are facing such difficulties that their premises can be used as a temporary safe space.
Speaking to IANS, a student of Motilal Nehru College said the institution had remained closed on Monday because of the tragedy and the presence of students from the college in the affected area.
"Our college is closed today because of the incident that happened yesterday at Satya Niketan, where the PG collapsed. There were many students from our college there as well, which is why it is closed today," the student said.
With some students unable to safely return to their respective accommodations after the collapse, the colleges have opened their campuses to provide them with a temporary place to stay and access to essential necessities, including food and water.
Meanwhile, students in the area have expressed anguish and fear over the incident, with many raising concerns about the condition and safety of buildings in the densely populated locality.
A student present at the Satya Niketan building collapse site said that concerns over the safety of buildings in the area have existed among students since the time they first began searching for PG accommodation there.
"We feel scared from the very day we come to this area looking for a PG. That's because look at these buildings; if you go further into the narrow lanes, just looking at the condition of these buildings will exhaust and terrify you," the student said.
The student further described the apprehension among those living in the locality, saying that any major incident, including a fire, could potentially have serious consequences because of the condition and proximity of the buildings.
"We are living here simply out of helplessness; we have very limited choices because it is close to the colleges. Generally, it's mostly first-year students who stay here. By the second and third years, students shift to flats further away. Nobody genuinely wants to live here. The rent is also very high; it's an ecosystem of PG mafia," the student added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.