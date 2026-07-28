DU's School of Open Learning introduces one-year postgraduate programmes

New Delhi: The University of Delhi's School of Open Learning (SOL) has introduced one-year postgraduate programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) graduates, with courses scheduled to be available from the academic session 2026-27.
The new programmes will be offered in Commerce, Political Science, History, Hindi and Sanskrit from the current academic session.
According to the university, the one-year postgraduate courses will be open to students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria and regulatory provisions. The registration process for admissions will commence shortly.
SOL Director Payal Mago said the newly introduced courses would function alongside the existing two-year postgraduate programmes and would not replace them.
"The introduction of one-year Master's programmes will not affect the existing two-year postgraduate programmes offered by SOL. The one-year Master's programmes have been introduced as an additional option for eligible graduates. Both the one-year and two-year Master's programmes will be offered concurrently, providing students with greater flexibility while upholding SOL's commitment to quality higher education," she said.
She added that admissions to the existing two-year postgraduate programmes would continue through the current admission process.
The university said the initiative would benefit students from both the regular and Open and Distance Learning streams by providing an alternative pathway to postgraduate education, particularly for those unable to secure seats in the regular mode.
"Due to the limited number of seats in the University's regular mode, eligible students can now pursue their one-year Master's programme through SOL without any break in their academic journey," officials said.
Separately, SOL has also introduced "Data Analytics" as a Minor Elective course under the undergraduate curriculum in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The elective will be offered to students enrolled in BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), BMS, BA (Hons.) Economics and BCom (Hons.) programmes, with the university saying the course is aimed at promoting multidisciplinary learning, enhancing students' skill sets and offering greater academic flexibility.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.