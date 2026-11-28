New Delhi: Delhi University's proposal to increase postgraduate seats by 10 per cent for the 2027-28 academic session came under scrutiny at an Academic Council meeting on Friday, with concerns raised over the limited number of seats for students seeking admission to one-year master's programmes after completing their four-year undergraduate courses.
Under the proposal discussed at the meeting, 10 per cent additional seats would be created based on the existing intake in two-year postgraduate programmes. Of these additional seats, 25 per cent would be allocated to one-year master's courses and the remaining 75 per cent to two-year programmes.
A dissent note submitted during the meeting flagged that the proposed expansion would not adequately address the demand from fourth-year undergraduate students, who were promised the option of pursuing a one-year master's degree when the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) was introduced in 2022.
The note pointed out that around 30,000 eligible students had sought admission to one-year postgraduate courses in the current admission cycle, but only a little over 1,000 seats were available. It also referred to students approaching the Delhi High Court over issues related to the admission process.
Concerns were also raised over the availability of teachers, infrastructure and funds to support an increase in postgraduate admissions. The note said departments were already facing additional academic responsibilities and that expanding student intake without recruiting more teachers or providing additional funds could affect the quality of education.
The dissent note called for a substantial increase in seats in both one-year and two-year postgraduate programmes, along with additional funding and faculty appointments.
The meeting also saw concerns raised over the workload of college teachers supervising research and entrepreneurship projects undertaken by fourth-year undergraduate students, according to a statement.
Teachers are required to supervise these projects, which carry 10 credits or 400 marks in each semester, but the supervision work is not counted as part of their mandatory weekly teaching hours of 14 or 16 hours. This, it was argued, leaves teachers without dedicated time for regular interaction with students, it said.
Another issue raised was the functioning of the tutorial system, with concerns that large tutorial and practical groups were affecting continuous assessment of students. Members sought clearer rules on how teaching hours should be divided between lectures, tutorials and practical classes, it read.
The issue of MPhil and PhD increments for university teachers was also raised. Concerns were expressed over some colleges withholding increments or seeking recovery of amounts already paid, despite a 2025 university notification directing that the existing position be maintained until a final decision by the concerned ministry.
A separate dissent note was submitted on the proposed MA History syllabus, raising questions over the removal of several papers and the role of committees constituted to review syllabi prepared by university departments.
The issues were raised during the Zero Hour and through dissent notes on agenda items placed before the Academic Council.
With inputs of PTI
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.