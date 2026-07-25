DU Admissions 2026: 2nd UG seat allocation list out; 24,814 get fresh allotments

New Delhi: The University of Delhi on Saturday released the second round of undergraduate seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with 24,814 candidates receiving fresh allotments.
According to the university, 88,584 candidates are live in the second round.
While 24,814 candidates received fresh allotments, 30,682 secured upgrades to higher-preference programmes or colleges. A total of 15,265 candidates had frozen their seats after the first round.
Candidates shortlisted in the second round have been asked to accept their allotted seats by 11.59 pm on Sunday, July 26, while the deadline for payment of admission fees is 11.59 pm on Tuesday, July 28.
The university also opened the portal for applications to the Spot Round for two-year postgraduate programmes. Only candidates who do not hold a seat in any programme at the time of the Spot Round declaration are eligible to participate.
Applications for the Spot Round will remain open until 4.59 pm on Sunday, July 26.
The latest developments follow the completion of the first round of undergraduate admissions, in which the university confirmed admissions for 63,756 candidates.
Of these, 15,265 candidates froze their allotted seats, while 48,153 opted for an upgrade to higher-preference programmes or colleges in subsequent rounds.
Earlier, the university had reported that over 81,900 candidates had accepted the seats allotted in the first round, with 61,932 confirming their admissions by paying the requisite fees before the payment deadline.
The first allocation list had offered seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats available across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from among over 2.08 lakh candidates who completed Phase II of the CSAS admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences.
Candidates who opted for the upgrade option in the first round were considered for higher-preference choices in the second allocation round, while those who froze their seats retained their earlier allotments.
The new academic session at the University of Delhi is scheduled to commence on July 28.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.