Delhi University announces 1,370 undergraduate seats under ECA quota for upcoming admissions

New Delhi (PTI): The University of Delhi has announced 1,370 seats under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota across 14 categories for undergraduate admissions in the 2026-27 academic session, even as registrations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) are already underway.
According to the university's ECA seat matrix, theatre has emerged as one of the largest categories with 123 seats, along with Indian classical dance with 125 seats and Indian vocal music with 109 seats.
The university has also earmarked 72 seats for Indian Folk Dance, 71 seats for Hindi debate, 69 seats for English debate, 65 seats for sketching and painting, 63 seats for western dance, 56 seats for National Cadet Corps (NCC) (girls), 54 seats for western vocal music and 53 seats for the National Service Scheme (NSS).
Among other categories, the university has offered 44 seats in photography, 42 in yoga, 37 in instrumental Indian music (tabla), 35 in choreography, 33 in English creative writing and 30 in Hindi creative writing. Filmmaking has 28 seats, harmonium 26, quiz 25 and western drums 24 seats.
Several specialised ECA disciplines have a limited number of seats. Guitar (lead) has 13 seats, sculpture 10, animation eight, violin (Indian) five, bass guitar 13, sarod two and western flute one seat.
The seat matrix shows participation from colleges across the university, with institutions such as Kirori Mal College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Shivaji College and Zakir Husain Delhi College offering seats in multiple ECA disciplines.
The university has already opened registrations for undergraduate admissions through the CSAS-UG portal.
According to the university, candidates desirous of taking admission to the undergraduate programme under the sports quota must have appeared in CUET (UG)-2026.
"For admissions to ECA and sports supernumerary seats, a weightage of 25% will be given to CUET(UG)-2026 score and 75% to certificates/ trials/ performances," according to the UG bulletin of information.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.