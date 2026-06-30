Over 65,000 students register for DU UG admissions through CSAS

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has received around 65,343 registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session through its Common Seat Allocation System as of 8.30 pm on Monday, officials said.

The university commenced the first phase of registrations for undergraduate admissions on June 26 for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to its colleges.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be conducted solely on the basis of CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.