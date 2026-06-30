Over 65,000 students register for DU UG admissions through CSAS

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has received around 65,343 registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session through its Common Seat Allocation System as of 8.30 pm on Monday, officials said.
The university commenced the first phase of registrations for undergraduate admissions on June 26 for candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to its colleges.
Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be conducted solely on the basis of CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria prescribed by the university.
Candidates are required to register on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal using their CUET-UG 2026 application number. As part of a new initiative, key candidate details, including name, date of birth, photograph and signature, have been auto-integrated through the Government of India's API Setu to reduce data-entry errors and enhance security.
The university has fixed a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 250 for candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100.
Following the completion of Phase I, candidates will participate in the second phase of the admission process, during which they will submit their preferences for programme and college combinations.
In Phase II, candidates will also have to map their CUET-UG test papers with the subjects studied in class 12. The university said only those language and domain-specific CUET papers corresponding to subjects passed in class 12 will be considered for determining programme-specific eligibility and calculating candidates' scores.
Based on the subject mapping, the university will determine candidates' eligibility before inviting them to fill in their programme and college preferences.
The schedule for the second phase of CSAS is expected to be announced shortly.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.