DU professor allegedly slapped by ABVP leader, DUTA requests “stringent action”

Yesterday, Thursday, October 16, a group of faculty members claimed that Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) joint secretary Deepika Jha and other members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) slapped and assaulted a DU professor.

A video, alleged to be of the incident, emerged online, showing a teacher being assaulted by a group of students inside Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College in front of the police.

Several Delhi University teachers condemned the act, describing it as an attack on the dignity of teachers.

According to the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), the professor, Sujit Kumar, who serves as the convenor of the college's disciplinary committee, was investigating similar cases of campus violence involving students from various groups when he was assaulted, PTI reports.

In a statement, Jha said she was at the campus of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar college to look into student accusations of "misbehavior and physical assault" against Kumar.

She claimed Kumar "threatened" and used "abusive language" against her in the principal's office. She also accused him of smelling of alcohol.

"His repeated threats, constant staring, and indecent remarks made it quite evident that the said professor, Sujit Kumar, had once again come to the college under the influence of alcohol. In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret," Jha said.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has written to the university's vice-chancellor, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

"We are deeply shocked to learn that a senior teacher at B.R. Ambedkar College has been slapped and assaulted by a group of students inside the college premises while performing his duty. The violence in any form is completely unacceptable in a democratic institution. This is an assault on the dignity of a teacher," the association said in a letter.

It added, "We request you to enquire into the whole incident and take immediate and exemplary action against those involved. Stringent action will send a clear message against indiscipline and lawlessness."