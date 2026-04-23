DU plans BA course reform

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi is set to take up a key academic and infrastructure agenda at its Executive Council (EC) meeting scheduled for April 29, where it will consider restructuring the BA Programme and approve major development projects for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the meeting agenda, the EC will deliberate on recommendations forwarded by the Academic Council on April 15 regarding the realignment of disciplines and subject combinations offered under the BA Programme across colleges. The proposal aims to optimise seat utilisation and rationalise academic offerings in line with student demand.

A committee comprising senior officials, including the Dean of Colleges, Registrar, Dean (Academics), Dean (Admissions), and principals from colleges such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Miranda House, and Daulat Ram College, has recommended that colleges reassess combinations where enrolment remains low or seats go vacant.

The proposal suggests merging certain disciplines into broader combinations to improve viability. For instance, languages such as Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Bengali, and Telugu may be offered in combination with one additional discipline under a single BA Programme. Similarly, subjects like Social Work, Sociology, and Education could be paired with more popular disciplines to attract higher enrolment.

In a notable shift, the document recommends that courses such as Office Management and Secretarial Practice (OMSP) and AMSP be reconsidered by the Department of Commerce, with colleges encouraged to replace them with “Commerce” as a discipline within BA combinations. Additionally, subjects like Food Technology and Human Development and Family Empowerment (HDFE) may be brought under a broader “Community Science” umbrella.

While colleges will not be permitted to change the total sanctioned intake for programmes, they may increase seats within existing courses if supported by adequate faculty and infrastructure. The proposal also makes clear that no new programmes will be introduced, nor will any existing ones be discontinued as part of this exercise.

If approved, the changes will come into effect from the 2026–27 academic session.

Beyond academics, the EC is also expected to consider major infrastructure proposals. These include in-principle approval of `174.20 crore for a new building for the Institute of Nano Medical Sciences at Maurice Nagar, and a revised estimate of `233.35 crore for studio apartments at Dhaka Complex, partly funded through a HEFA loan. Construction of a hostel at Dhaka Complex has already been approved by the Ministry of Education for a loan from HEFA, with an estimated cost of `161 crore.

The council may also review modifications to the construction plan for two academic blocks at the Delhi School of Economics, where the built-up area has been adjusted to reduce the felling of trees to 33, down from the earlier proposal of 67, while retaining the original cost framework

FOCUS AREAS

Seat utilisation likely to be optimised across colleges

Low enrolment combinations likely to be reassessed by colleges

Disciplines likely to be merged into broader combinations

Language courses likely to be paired with disciplines

Community Science umbrella likely to include select subjects

No new courses likely to be introduced or discontinued

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.