DU UG Admissions 2026: CBSE students awaiting revised results can use pre-evaluation marks

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the first phase of undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, even as the revised Class 12 results of nearly 20,000 CBSE students who sought re-evaluation are still awaited.

To address concerns among affected candidates, DU has asked students to enter their pre-evaluation Class 12 marks while registering on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The marks can be updated once the CBSE declares the revised results.

"Class XII CBSE students who have applied for re-evaluation but have not yet received their revised scores should enter their pre-evaluation marks in the CSAS portal. They can update their marks once the revised results are declared. Students need not worry, as the CSAS portal will remain open for several weeks, giving them ample time to make the changes," DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi told ANI.

Gandhi also said that Class 12 marks have a limited role in the admission process.

"CBSE marks are not used much in the admission process. We only need to ensure that a student has passed Class XII. The marks are used only in case of a tie-breaker," she said.

