Delhi University officials advise students to carefully fill out CSAS preference sheets

New Delhi: Hundreds of undergraduate aspirants and their parents attended admission outreach programmes organised by Miranda House and Hansraj College on Tuesday, where University of Delhi officials advised students to exercise caution while filling their Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) preference sheets.
At Miranda House, more than 200 students and parents attended the second day of the college's Open House Session (Phase II), while over 500 registrations were received for the programme.
Addressing the participants, Dean of Admissions, DU, Haneet Gandhi urged students to carefully fill their CSAS Phase II preference sheets, stressing that seat allocation would depend on both merit and the order of preferences submitted.
She advised students to pay equal attention to course and subject combinations, multidisciplinary options and career aspirations while preparing their preference lists.
"There should be careful consideration not only of the college but also of the course, subject combinations and multidisciplinary options. Students should choose subjects according to their interests, abilities and future career goals," Gandhi said.
The session was also attended by Joint Dean of Admissions Anand Sonkar, Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda and Vice Principal Seema, who responded to queries from students and parents on admissions.
Participants sought clarification on issues including whether to prioritise a college or a course, the distinction between B.A. (Hons.) and B.A. Programme, multidisciplinary subject choices, admissions through the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quotas, hostel admissions and career-oriented subject selection.
The officials advised students to choose programmes based on their interests, aptitude and long-term career plans rather than solely on a college's reputation.
Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the college remained committed to providing timely guidance to students and parents throughout the admission process to help them make informed decisions.
Meanwhile, Hansraj College concluded its two-day admission outreach initiative, "Campus Connect 2026", aimed at familiarising prospective students and parents with the college's academic programmes, admission process and campus facilities ahead of the University of Delhi undergraduate admissions.
The programme featured interactive sessions with University of Delhi admission officials, faculty members and student volunteers, besides guided campus tours.
The inaugural session was attended by Hansraj College Principal Rama, Dean of Admission and others
Students and parents also interacted with the college administration on scholarships, hostel facilities, internships, placements, research opportunities, student support services and campus life.
The participants were later taken on guided tours of the campus, including classrooms, laboratories, the Central Library, seminar halls, sports facilities and other academic infrastructure.
Both colleges said the outreach initiatives were aimed at helping students and parents better understand the undergraduate admission process and make informed academic choices.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.