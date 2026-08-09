DU NCWEB Third Cutoff List 2026 to be released on August 10: Important dates to complete admission process

DU NCWEB Third Cutoff List 2026 for UG admission will be released on August 10 as per the official schedule. Candidates who clear the cutoff marks in the third list can apply for admission. The third cutoff is determined based on the last student's percentage or score who got admission in the respective college or course. At times, the colleges might also slightly lower the cutoff.
NCWEB 3rd cutoff list will be released in a PDF format at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates do not need to use any login credentials to access the list. The college- and category-wise cutoff scores required for each course will be listed, and students who match the cutoffs can directly log in to the candidate portal and apply to the college.
Here are the important dates for candidates who wish to get admission through the third cutoff list.
Release of cutoff: August 10, 2026
Dates to apply for admission: August 11 and 12, 2026
Deadline for colleges to confirm admission: August 13, 2026
Last date to complete the fee payment: August 14, 2026
Release of special cutoff list: August 17, 2026
The official release time of the third cutoff list has not been confirmed by Delhi University. As per previous years' release time trends and analysis, the cutoff list can be expected by or after 7 PM. However, this is just a prediction and not the official release time. Students are advised to check the official website for latest admission notifications or changes in scedule (if any).