DU NCWEB Special Cutoff 2026 to be released today; admission last date August 20

Delhi University will release the NCWEB Special Cutoff 2026 for BCom and BA courses today, August 17, but the official release time has not been confirmed. The college-wise cutoff list, based on Round 3 admission confirmations and vacant seats, will be released in PDF format. Students can check the cutoff list and apply for colleges if they clear the respective college and course cutoffs. The cutoffs PDF will be published at admission.uod.ac.in.
Here are the detailed admission dates of the special cutoff list -
Admission dates for students: August 18 to 20, 2026
Deadline for colleges to complete admission approvals: August 21, 2026
Last date to complete the fee payment: August 22, 2026
Students who meet the cutoff specified by their college can apply for admission and wait for the college decision. Fee payment must be made only after the college confirms admission.
For the BA course, admissions are still open at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Niveditha College, Deshbandhu College, Kalindi College, etc. On the other hand, at Aryabhatta College, admissions to the BA course have already closed for the SC category. The number of seats available is expected to be limited for the special cutoff list.
If seats are still vacant after August 22, DU will release the fourth cutoff list on August 24. Once the special cutoff is declared, students will know which colleges still have vacant seats.