DU NCWEB Special Cutoff 2026 to be released today; admission last date August 20

Delhi University will release the NCWEB Special Cutoff 2026 for BCom and BA courses today, August 17, but the official release time has not been confirmed. The college-wise cutoff list, based on Round 3 admission confirmations and vacant seats, will be released in PDF format. Students can check the cutoff list and apply for colleges if they clear the respective college and course cutoffs. The cutoffs PDF will be published at admission.uod.ac.in.