DU Job Mela: Registrations close TODAY

Delhi University is hosting a Job Mela on October 8, 2025. Recruiters will visit the university to offer placements and internships in a variety of disciplines.

Those who want to participate must be quick to register themselves for the event, as the deadline closes today, October 5, 2025. It is also worth remembering that the portal will automatically close at 5000 entries.

Organised by the DU Central Placement Cell & Dean Students’ Welfare, the Mela will take place in the Indoor Stadium, North Campus (Gate No. 2), DU.

The Job Mela is open to current DU students enrolled in various disciplines, including Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD programmes. All DU alumni can also participate.

However, the Mela is not open to students from the School of Open Learning.

To register, candidates must fill out the online Google form. They must make sure to complete their registration before October 5, 2025. Participants must not forget to bring a hard copy of their CV to the event.

The Central Placement Cell will provide resume and interview training, as well as workshops and handbooks to help students prepare for interviews.

The recruiting organisations must finish their own sign-ups by October 6, allowing CPC to finalise the schedule.