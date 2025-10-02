DU introduces new elective on adolescent education to make growing up relatable

Delhi University (DU) is taking a progressive step in student learning by introducing a new elective on adolescent education that addresses the challenges young people face while growing up.

The four-credit course, Adolescent Education in India (DSE 10), recently approved by DU’s Executive Council, forms part of the BA Education programme, as per a report by The Times of India.

Understanding the adolescent experience

The course explores the physical, emotional, and social changes of adolescence, while also tackling sensitive topics like peer pressure, mental health, substance abuse, and gender discrimination. A faculty member from the Department of Education explained:

“These are issues students encounter in their everyday lives but rarely get to discuss openly in a structured setting. The idea is to make the classroom a safe space to talk about growing up, relationships and challenges without stigma.”

Learning beyond the classroom

As part of the practicum, students engage in projects that go beyond theory, such as:

Interviewing children from marginalised communities about school adjustment





Reflecting on the role of family and peers in shaping their own growth





Analysing portrayals of sexuality in popular media





Films as a tool for discussion

To make learning more interactive, the course incorporates films that highlight childhood, marginalisation, and adolescent dilemmas. Recommended screenings include:

Stanley Ka Dabba and I Am Kalam





Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay





Megan Mylan’s Oscar-winning documentary Smile Pinky





Vishal Bhardwaj’s The Blue Umbrella





Majid Majidi’s Children of Heaven





Bhavna Talwar’s Dharm





Rahat Kazmi’s Am I Next?





The syllabus aims to help students develop self-esteem, make informed reproductive and sexual health choices, and seek professional help when needed.

It also emphasises adolescents’ rights to counselling, health, and legal services.

Addressing a critical need

India is home to nearly 253 million adolescents aged 10–19, comprising almost 21% of the population. Studies show that limited awareness about reproductive health, inadequate mental health services, and stigma around sexuality continue to affect young people. National Crime Records Bureau data indicate a steady rise in suicide rates among children and adolescents, driven by family issues, academic failure, illness, and unemployment.

DU’s new course seeks to bridge these gaps by creating a structured, safe, and engaging platform for students.