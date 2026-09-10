DU hostel capacity set to more than double, total seats to reach 12,754

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is set to more than double its hostel capacity, with the total seats across the university and its colleges expected to reach 12,754, officials said on Thursday.
Currently, the university has 3,422 hostel seats, which will increase by 3,922, raising the total to 7,344 upon the completion of ongoing projects, officials added.
Similarly, the hostel capacity across Delhi University colleges will rise from 3,788 seats by an additional 1,622 seats, bringing the total to 5,410.
As a result, the combined hostel capacity of the university and its colleges will increase to 12,754 seats, according to university administration officials.
While plans to expand hostel accommodation for Delhi University students have been in the works for the past few years, the recent building collapse at Satya Niketan and the subsequent protests by students demanding accountability have brought renewed focus on expediting this process.
The university's latest push to augment hostel capacity comes amid growing concerns over the availability of safe and affordable accommodation for students, particularly those coming from outside Delhi.
Several hostel projects are currently under construction and are expected to be completed in the coming months.
An Institute of Eminence (IoE) hostel with a capacity of 1,450 seats is nearing completion at the university's Dhaka Complex. A 1,000-seat women's hostel, named 'Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation', is also being constructed, a statement by the university added.
A studio apartment complex with a capacity of 1,050 seats is among the other projects under construction, while work on several additional hostel projects is expected to begin soon.
The university has been working to expand hostel facilities over the past few years, with the new projects expected to more than double its overall hostel capacity.
Moreover, the University of Delhi plans to submit several new hostel project proposals to the government in the near future.
The university has asked principals of all its colleges to review the residential facilities available to students and expedite the completion of any hostel projects already under construction.
The principals have also been asked to explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels on their campuses and prepare plans wherever adequate space and other requirements are available.
The university has advised colleges to assess available land, government schemes and other requirements before initiating construction of new hostel facilities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.