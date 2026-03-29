DU gets new students' activity centre

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh inaugurated 'Prerna Bhawan', a newly constructed students' activity centre that will also house the office of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), officials said.
Located in the Faculty of Social Sciences campus opposite Ramjas College, the new facility was inaugurated in the presence of DUSU office-bearers and senior university officials.
Addressing the gathering, Singh said the centre would serve as a source of inspiration for students and function as a hub for a range of student-centric activities.
According to the university, the building has been equipped with multiple student-oriented facilities spread across several floors.
Officials said the ground floor houses a cafeteria with seating for more than 50 people, along with a utility shop, kitchen and storeroom.
The basement includes a gymnasium and games zone, while the first floor has a seminar hall with a seating capacity of 120.
On the second floor, separate offices have been created for the DUSU president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, along with a meeting room, pantry and storeroom, they said.
"The third floor houses a library and reading hall, while separate toilet facilities for men and women have been provided on every floor, according to the university," a DU official said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.