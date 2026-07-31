DU Executive Council approves Semester Away Programme, direct PhD admissions despite internal resistance

New Delhi, India (PTI): The Delhi University Executive Council on Thursday approved the introduction of a Semester Away Programme for undergraduate students in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions.
It also gave nod to four-year undergraduate (UG) to PhD direct admission.
These came even as the elected members raised concerns over the proposals, flagging concerns over dilution of the university's degrees.
The Executive Council (EC) approved amendments to the PhD ordinance allowing students completing four-year UG programmes to directly pursue doctoral studies, with members submitting a separate dissent note questioning the academic preparedness of such students and the absence of an entrance examination or interview requirement.
The decisions were taken at the DU Executive Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.
The Semester Away Programme (SAP), proposed under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022, was earlier considered by the university and had also been discussed by the Academic Council.
The EC meeting also approved the university's annual accounts for 2025-26, as well as accounts relating to its halls and hostels, Provident Fund and National Pension System.
It approved recommendations on pay protection for teachers who had earlier served on an ad hoc or temporary basis and were subsequently appointed on a regular basis through due process.
Under the approved provisions, eligible teachers who had been appointed through open recruitment and properly constituted selection committees at DU or similarly funded institutions before their permanent appointment would be considered for pay protection. The recommendations will apply to appointments made on or after April 1, 2022.
The council also approved the launch of one-year postgraduate (PG)programmes at DU's School of Open Learning in five subjects, such as in MA Hindi, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit and MCom.
The EC also approved a group insurance scheme offering coverage of Rs 20 lakh to provide social security to dependents of DU employees, including contractual staff. Participation in the scheme will be voluntary, with subscribers required to pay a monthly premium of Rs 500 plus GST.
According to the dissent note submitted by elected EC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya and co-signed by Aman Kumar of the Indian National Teachers' Congress (INTEC), the differences between the version of the proposal regarding SAP approved earlier by the EC and the latest version were "not clearly marked", and the rationale for the changes was also not explained.
The members argued that the proposed programme, similar to the earlier "twinning programmes", could lead to the "devaluing" of coursework and courses offered under DU's degree programmes.
They also raised concerns over the financial implications for students, saying that under the SAP, students would have to pay fees and charges applicable at the host foreign institution in addition to their regular DU fees.
"In the name of 'choice' through 'Semester Away Programme', students are being lured into buying credits from foreign campuses," the dissent note said, arguing that the programme could be more expensive because of additional fees and living costs associated with studying abroad.
The members further contended that such arrangements could benefit only a limited section of students who could afford them and contribute to "further privatisation" of higher education.
The proposal, however, provides for students to apply for external or institutional scholarships and mobility grants before leaving for the host institution. It also states that financial support from DU or its colleges may be provided on a need-cum-merit basis, subject to availability of funds.
The dissenting members also questioned the broader academic implications of the programme, arguing that the arrangement could undermine the value of DU's own coursework.
Separately, the EC approved recommendations of the Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Council (RIEC) to amend Ordinance VI governing the award of PhD degrees.
Under the amended provisions, students completing a four-year UG programme with a minimum 7.5 CGPA and one Scopus-listed publication would be eligible for admission to PhD programmes directly.
However, Dhusiya and Kumar submitted a dissent note opposing the provision, arguing that a PhD is undertaken on a specialised research topic rather than merely a broad subject and identifying a suitable research topic generally requires advanced study in the discipline.
The dissent note said teachers expressed concerns about the "unrealistic nature" of expected research outcomes in the fourth year of UG study and gaps in fundamental areas of subjects that could remain even after completion of the four-year degree.
The members further argued that allowing such students to directly pursue PhD programmes could create a "misleading illusion of academic competence" and dilute the value of PG programmes.
They also flagged the absence of an entrance examination or interview before the Departmental Research Committee for students entering PhD programmes through the proposed route.
"This will mean that there will be no credible means to ensure that the research undertaken by the student will be academically viable and valid as required by the PhD ordinances," the dissent note said.
The members also raised questions over the absence of provisions dealing with a change of supervisor during the PhD programme, including who would appoint an alternative supervisor and who would be responsible for ensuring timely completion of the doctorate.
At the meeting, members also congratulated Yogesh Singh on his reappointment as Vice Chancellor for a second term.
Singh said DU's goal was to enter the top 200 universities globally within the next five years, citing the university's improvement in the QS World University Rankings from the 521-530 band in 2022 to 322 in the 2027 rankings.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.