DU exam cancelled as campus’ evacuated after hoax bomb threat email

NEW DELHI: Bomb threat emails sent to Delhi University’s Ramjas College in North Campus and Deshbandhu College in South Delhi led to evacuations and exam cancellations on Wednesday before being declared a hoax, officials said.

The threatening email, received on the official IDs of both principals around 1:59 am, carried the alarming subject line: “Pakistan–Tamil Nadu Milibhagat: Placed in Deshbandhu and Ramjas College to Blast at 1.15 pm. Evacuate All ASAP!”

The message included rambling claims about meth-related arrests, political links, and alleged coordination between Pakistan’s ISI and operatives in Coimbatore. The sender, claiming ties to a South Indian political party, said he was involved in the supposed plot and urged authorities to “call BDDS” to stop the devices from exploding.