DU EC clears Rs 1,651-crore budget, renames hall Vande Mataram

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi on Friday approved major financial proposals for the upcoming academic year, including a Rs 1,651.42-crore budget estimate for 2026-27 in its meeting held on Friday. The clearance, however, came with a formal dissent note from an EC member who raised concerns over the growing dependence on internal revenue and the consequent rise in student fees.

During the meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the EC reviewed the Finance Committee’s recommendations from December 9 and passed both the revised budget for 2025-26 and the budget estimate for 2026-27. The revised estimate for 2025-26 saw a sharp cut, from Rs 1,664.74 crore to Rs 1,312.33 crore, primarily due to a reduction in government grants.

According to the dissent note, this downward revision reflects a Rs 446.4-crore shortfall in government funding. To compensate, the University has increasingly turned to internal receipts, which now account for 27.5% of DU’s total income, up from the originally projected 16.2%. The dissenting member argued that this shift signals an alarming move away from the model of publicly funded education and places additional financial strain on students.