DU EC clears Rs 1,651-crore budget, renames hall Vande Mataram

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi on Friday approved major financial proposals for the upcoming academic year, including a Rs 1,651.42-crore budget estimate for 2026-27 in its meeting held on Friday. The clearance, however, came with a formal dissent note from an EC member who raised concerns over the growing dependence on internal revenue and the consequent rise in student fees.
During the meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, the EC reviewed the Finance Committee’s recommendations from December 9 and passed both the revised budget for 2025-26 and the budget estimate for 2026-27. The revised estimate for 2025-26 saw a sharp cut, from Rs 1,664.74 crore to Rs 1,312.33 crore, primarily due to a reduction in government grants.
According to the dissent note, this downward revision reflects a Rs 446.4-crore shortfall in government funding. To compensate, the University has increasingly turned to internal receipts, which now account for 27.5% of DU’s total income, up from the originally projected 16.2%. The dissenting member argued that this shift signals an alarming move away from the model of publicly funded education and places additional financial strain on students.
EC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya further pointed out that the 2026-27 budget framework assumes internal receipts will make up 21.5% of DU’s income. This, he noted, aligns with DU’s Strategic Plan and Institutional Development Plan (IDP), which envision reduced reliance on government grants. In his dissent note, Dhusiya described this approach as “misguided”, warning that it risks turning public education into a market-driven system.
Data cited in the note shows student fee collections have risen steeply, from Rs 100 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 340 crore in 2025-26.
The collections are projected to touch Rs 350 crore in the next fiscal cycle. Dhusiya argued that. “This trend illustrates systemic efforts to shift DU’s financial burden onto students and teachers.”
Besides, the EC cleared several institutional proposals. The V-C announced that the Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, will be the chief guest at DU’s 102nd Convocation on February 28, 2026, as well as at the “Nasha Mukti Abhiyan” event scheduled for January 30.
The council also approved renaming the renovated Arts Faculty Convention Hall as “Vande Mataram Hall” and passed a proposal to set up a Centre for Odia Studies under the Faculty of Arts.
The varsity will convert 3.7 acres of vacant land in the Dhaka Complex into a girls’ hostel and also establish a new broadcasting studio.
Revised Budget 2025-26
Earlier estimate: Rs 1,664.74 crore
Revised to: Rs 1,312.33 crore
Revision shows reduced govt grant
Student Fee Collections
2020-21: Rs 100 crore
2025-26: Rs 340 crore
Next year projection: Rs 350 crore