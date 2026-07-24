DU CSAS UG 2026 second allotment on July 25 at 12 PM; accept by July 26

Delhi University will release the CSAS UG second allotment result 2026 on July 25 at 12 PM. The release time has officially been confirmed. The last date to accept the admission is July 26, and the deadline to complete the fee payment is July 28.

The second allotment list will be published on admission.uod.ac.in. You need to keep your CUET UG application number and password ready to download the allotment.

There will be two options for selected students after the seat allotment, viz., Freeze and Upgrade. Students choosing the upgrade option will have to rearrange or modify the options by or before July 28. Delhi University is yet to publish the official schedule for Round 3 CSAS.

In the first allotment list, 93,033 candidates secured admission, with female candidates dominating the admissions. 86.1% of students out of the total participants secured the allotment in the first phase of the admission process. While the seats in popular colleges and courses have already been filled, certain colleges still have vacant seats in Science and Arts courses.

Further highlights of the first allotment list include that 99.9% of general category candidates have been allocated seats, followed by a 96.0% allocation rate for the OBC category and 95.2% for the SC category. ST category only had an allocation rate of 67.3% in the first phase seat allotment.

Delhi University will release an official press release with respect to the allotments after the publication of the seat allotment result.

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