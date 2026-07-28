DU Admissions 2026: Colleges gear up to welcome freshers

New Delhi: While University of Delhi's undergraduate admission process is still underway, its colleges are gearing up to welcome a fresh batch of students with orientation programmes expected to held across campuses Tuesday.
Most colleges have planned department-wise orientation sessions on Tuesday, followed by common induction programmes later this week, with more students expected to join by then through the ongoing second round of admissions.
Kirori Mal College Principal Dinesh Khattar said department-wise orientation sessions will begin 9.30 am Tuesday, with around 1,500 newly-admitted students expected to attend.
"We expect nearly 1,500 students for the department-wise orientation. A common orientation programme will be held on August 1 at 5 pm, which the Lt Governor is expected to attend," Khattar told PTI.
He said 28 students from the previous batch of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) would also be felicitated during the event for publishing their research, including 10 papers indexed in Scopus journals.
Ramjas College Principal Ajay Kumar Arora said department-wise orientation sessions will begin from 9 am on Tuesday in different slots, while the college's common induction programme, titled 'Deeksharambh 2026', will be organised Friday.
"We expect around 700 to 800 students to attend. The college has a full intake capacity of around 1,500 to 1,600 students, and admissions are still underway," he said.
At Miranda House, the induction programme 'Deeksharambh 2026' began July 24 and will continue till July 28, to familiarise newly-admitted students with the college environment before regular classes begin.
College officials said more than 350 students and their parents participated on the opening day of the programme, while the principal will address students during the main orientation scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Principal Arun Kumar Attree said both department-wise and common orientation programmes will be held on Tuesday at the college's open-air auditorium.
"The morning session will begin 10.30 am, while the common orientation will be held at 4 pm. We expect around 850 to 900 students. The sanctioned intake is around 1,150, but admissions are still in progress as several students are getting upgraded and new names are being added," he said.
Second round of undergraduate admissions under the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) is underway at University of Delhi.
According to the university, 24,814 candidates have received fresh seat allocations in the second round, while 30,682 candidates have secured upgrades to higher-preference programmes or colleges.
A total of 88,584 candidates are active in the second round, while 15,265 candidates who had frozen their seats after the first allocation have retained earlier allotments.
The university has revised the admission schedule for the second round, extending the deadline for candidates to accept their allotted seats till 11.59 pm Monday, July 27.
Colleges can verify and approve applications till 11.59 pm on Tuesday, July 28, while the last date for payment of admission fees is 11.59 pm Wednesday, July 29.
However, the university has advised students pay the fees as soon as their application gets approved, so they are able to join their colleges on the first day of commencement of the academic session.
The latest developments follow the completion of the first round of undergraduate admissions, in which the university confirmed admission of 63,756 candidates.
The first allocation list had offered seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from among over 2.08 lakh candidates who completed Phase II of the CSAS admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.