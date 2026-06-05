DU assistant professor found murdered in East Delhi flat

New Delhi (IANS): A Delhi University Assistant Professor was found murdered in her flat in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, police said on Friday. The Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation and are examining CCTV footage, along with tracing individuals who may have visited the residence in the days leading up to the incident.
According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 2:35 P.M. on June 4. The caller, a woman, reported that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying inside a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave.
A police team immediately reached the spot, where the complainant, identified as Devarati Paul, informed officers that her sister, Devosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, had been living alone in the flat.
Police said the complainant told them that the flat had been locked from the outside since the morning and that the deceased was not responding to repeated phone calls. Growing suspicious, she broke open the lock and found her sister lying dead inside the apartment.
The Crime Team was called to the scene and carried out a detailed inspection. The area was photographed and videographed, and forensic samples and other relevant exhibits were collected from the site.
According to police, the deceased had been living alone in the flat for the past four to five years and primarily relied on online delivery services for daily essentials.
Investigators are now scanning CCTV footage from the apartment complex and surrounding areas to determine who visited the flat in the two to three days before the incident. Police are also collecting details of delivery personnel and other possible visitors as part of the probe.
Delhi Police sources said the professor had last spoken to her mother over the phone. Later, when her sister tried to contact her, her phone remained switched off. After repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the sister visited the flat, where she discovered the body.
The body has been shifted to LBS Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at New Ashok Nagar Police Station.
Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, and further investigation is underway.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.