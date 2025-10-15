DU announces recruitment drive for 56 professor posts

The University of Delhi (DU) is accepting online applications for a variety of vacant teaching positions across its departments. The recruiting campaign, made public by Advertisement No. R&P/313/2025 on October 1, 2025, provides openings for Associate Professors and Professors in a variety of subjects.

The jobs will be filled at Academic Pay Level 13A (for Associate Professor) and Pay Level 14 (for Professor), according to the 7th Central Pay Commission. The deadline for submitting applications is October 21, 2025, or two weeks after the advertisement appears in the Employment News, whichever comes first, Hindustan Times reports.

The vacancies are available in the following departments:

Department of Management Studies :

Associate Professors: 23 posts (UR-9, SC-4, ST-2, OBC-5, EWS-2, PwBD-1)

Professors: 12 posts (UR-4, SC-3, ST-1, OBC-2, EWS-1, PwBD-1)

Department of Physics & Astrophysics :

Associate Professors: 8 posts (ST-3, OBC-1, EWS-3, PwBD-1)

Professors: 7 posts (UR-2, SC-1, ST-1, OBC-2, PwBD-1)

Department of Social Work :

Associate Professors: 4 posts (SC-1, ST-1, OBC-1, EWS-1)

Professors: 2 posts (SC-1, OBC-1)

In total, the university has announced 35 vacancies for Associate Professors and 21 for Professors.

Interested candidates must apply online via the official Delhi University (DU) website in the specified format. The official notification includes detailed qualifying criteria, departmental requirements, and application recommendations.