DU announces first round of admissions for one-year postgraduate programmes

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced the first round of admissions for its one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, with seat allocation already declared and candidates required to accept their allotted seats by August 6.
According to a public notice issued by the university's Admission Branch, the admission process covers 28 one-year postgraduate programmes across science, humanities and language disciplines.
The programmes include M.Sc. courses in Anthropology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Sciences, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Statistics and Zoology, among others. The list also includes M.A. programmes in Arabic, Bengali, French, German, Hispanic, Italian, Punjabi, Persian and Hindi Journalism.
As per the admission schedule, the first round of allocations were released on Tuesday and candidates can accept their allotted seats till 11:59 pm on Thursday. Departments and centres will verify and approve online applications by 11:59 pm on August 8.
The last date for payment of the admission fee by candidates whose applications are approved is 11:59 pm on August 9.
The university said admissions for the remaining programmes will be announced separately and advised candidates to regularly check the admission portal for updates.
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