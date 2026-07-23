DU admits 63,756 students after UG Round 1; over 48,000 opt for upgrade

New Delhi: Delhi University has completed the first round of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), with a total of 63,756 candidates securing admissions, according to official data.
Of the admitted candidates, 15,265 have opted to freeze their allotted seats while 48,153 have chosen the upgrade option to be considered for a higher-preference programme or college in the subsequent rounds.
The latest admission figures indicate an increase from the data released on July 21, when the university had reported that 61,932 candidates had confirmed their admissions after paying the requisite fees ahead of the round one payment deadline.
Earlier, over 81,900 candidates had accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them in the first round, reflecting strong participation in the admission process.
The first allocation list, announced last week, had offered seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.
The allocations were made from among more than 2.08 lakh candidates who completed Phase II of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences.
Candidates opting for the upgrade option will be considered for higher-preference choices in the next round, while those who have frozen their seats will retain their current allotment.
The university is scheduled to release the second allocation list on July 25, while the new academic session will commence on July 28.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.