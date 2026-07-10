DTU launches new courses, global collaborations and research centres

New Delhi: Delhi Technological University (DTU) on Friday announced a host of new academic programmes, international collaborations, research initiatives and infrastructure projects as it marked 85 years of the institution.

Addressing a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma said the initiatives are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aim to strengthen interdisciplinary education, research, innovation and industry partnerships.

Among the major announcements was the launch of integrated BSc-MSc programmes in Data Science and Applied Statistics from the 2026-27 academic session. The university also introduced a 4+1 accelerated BTech-MS programme in collaboration with the University of Houston, allowing eligible students to pursue an integrated international academic pathway.