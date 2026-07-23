DTE Maharashtra polytechnic CAP round 2 result 2026 today, important instructions

Directorate of Technical Education Maharashtra will activate the download link of Polytechnic Diploma CAP Round 2 result today, July 23. Through this result, the applicants will get to know the college and polytechnic specialization they have been allocated. Students who opted 'Not Freeze' in CAP Round 1 can check their seat allotment status in CAP Round 2.

DTE will publish round 2 seat allotment status, institute-wise allotment and cutoff details at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. You need to keep the CAP application ID ready to check the allotment status. DTE has not confirmed an official release time for the release of allotments, but it can be expecte by late evening as per previous years' trends.

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2026: Seat acceptance schedule

The official seat acceptance schedule for CAP Round 2 is as follos -

Seat acceptance through official website: July 24 to 25, 2026

Reporting to the allotted institute: July 24 to 25, 2026

Display of CAP Round 3 vacant seats: July 26, 2026

While physically reporting to the allotted institute, the applicants must carry all the required documents like Class X certificate/ marks sheet. Category certificate (if applicable), income certificate and Aadhaar card. The tuition fees has to be paid at the alloteed college.

Students who are not satisfied with the seat allotment can choose 'Not Freeze' option, but this option is open only if the seat is allotted other than the first three preferences in the option form. Choosing not freeze option shall not cancel the admission received in Round 2. Students can retain the seat if there is no better allotment in CAP Round 3.

The CAP Round 3 option form will be available on July 27 and 28 followed by seat allotment result on July 30.