DTE Maharashtra CAP round 3 result 2026 today at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra CAP round 3 result 2026 for polytechnic admission will be released today, July 30. Seat allotment can be expected by late evening, as per previous rounds' trends. However, the official release time has not been confirmed. CAP round 3 cutoff ranks will also be released. Seats in various government and private colleges are still vacant after Round 2.
The seat allotment result will be published at poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. You must keep 'Application ID' and 'Date of Birth' details ready to download the seat allotment. August 1 is the last date to complete the admission formalities.
Selected candidates will have to complete the seat acceptance and physical reporting process by August 1. The candidates will have two options to choose from: 'Freeze' and 'Not Freeze'. Choosing the second option will make you eligible for the CAP Round 4 counselling, which is scheduled to begin from August 2 onwards.
Choose the 'Not Freeze' option only if you are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are looking for a better option. However, there are certain conditions. Candidates securing the allotment within the first six preferences will not have the option to participate in CAP round 4. They must accept the seat mandatorily and complete the admission process.
The CAP round 4 vacant seat details will be displayed on August 2 followed by the release of option form on August 3 and seat allotment result on August 6. This will be the last and final CAP round for polytechnic admission in Maharashtra.