DTE instructs educational institutes to implement mental health support system



According to Hindustan Times, All educational institutions in Maharashtra have been directed to strictly implement the provisions laid out in the national suicide prevention policies and ensure that relevant information is clearly displayed on their official websites and notice boards. The directive emphasises creating a supportive and safe environment for students through accessible mental health resources and trained staff.

Institutions with a student strength of 100 or more have been mandated to appoint at least one qualified counsellor, psychologist, or social worker with hands-on experience in child and adolescent mental health. Colleges and schools with fewer than 100 students must formally tie up with external mental health professionals to provide counselling support whenever required, Hindustan Times reports.

Educational institutions have also been instructed to prominently display contact details of mental health services, nearby hospitals, and suicide prevention helpline numbers in hostels, classrooms, common areas, and on institutional websites, using large and easily visible signage.

All teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo training at least twice a year in psychological first aid, mental health awareness, and suicide prevention. These training programmes must be conducted by qualified experts and focus on helping staff interact sensitively and inclusively with students from diverse social, economic, and cultural backgrounds, including those from marginalized communities.