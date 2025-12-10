DST Secretary inaugurates India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication at IIT Madras

CHENNAI: Department of Science & Technology (DST) Secretary Abhay Karandikar virtually inaugurated India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication — the IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation — established under the National Quantum Mission.



The launch highlighted the national significance of advancing quantum secure communication technologies and strengthening India’s quantum infrastructure. Located at the IIT Madras Research Park, the Foundation was inaugurated in the presence of V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Chairman, Hub Governing Board; Anil Prabhakar, Project Director; and other stakeholders.



The Foundation will drive India’s initiatives in quantum secure communication, national-scale testbeds, and pilot deployments through collaborations with academia, industry and global partners. It will also support deep-tech startups, co-development programmes, capacity building and research ecosystem development.



The Foundation’s focus areas include Quantum Cryptography and Post-Quantum Security, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Networks, Quantum Memory and Repeaters, and Satellite-based Quantum Communication.



The event brought together leaders from government, industry and the technology ecosystem, including deep-tech startups, researchers and investors. Live demonstrations showcased India’s emerging capabilities in QKD systems, integrated testbeds and startup-led innovations.



Through initiatives such as ‘Quantum Voyages 2025’, the Foundation is strengthening India’s pathway toward secure, scalable and globally competitive quantum communication systems.