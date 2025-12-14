DST ramps up initiatives to attract young talent, strengthen India’s science research pipeline

New Delhi: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is intensifying efforts to draw young minds toward science and research through a suite of national programmes—INSPIRE-MANAK, INSPIRE Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE), and Vigyan Jyoti—aimed at nurturing talent from school to university levels and bolstering India’s R&D ecosystem.

Under the INSPIRE-MANAK scheme, students aged 10 to 17 are encouraged to propose innovative science ideas, with recognised schools nominating up to five students each year via the E-MIAS portal. Selected participants receive ₹10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer to build models and showcase their work across District, State, and National exhibitions. From nearly one million annual submissions, around 50,000 ideas are chosen based on novelty and originality, with state-level winners receiving mentoring for prototype development and possible commercialization.

The INSPIRE-SHE programme supports young talent pursuing higher education in natural and basic sciences, awarding 12,000 scholarships annually—each worth ₹0.80 lakh—to students aged 17 to 22. Eligible scholars must be in the top 1% of their school boards and maintain a minimum annual score of 60%. Around 4,000 scholars also undergo guided summer research internships lasting 6–8 weeks.