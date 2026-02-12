DSSSB MTS Exam 2025 date to be announced soon for 714 Posts

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to announce the examination date for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025 shortly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 714 vacancies across various departments under the Delhi government.

The online application process has already been completed through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered are now awaiting the release of the written examination schedule.

As per the official notification, the exam date has not yet been finalised. The board is likely to publish the detailed timetable along with admit card information in the coming weeks. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates.