DSSSB MTS Exam 2025 date to be announced soon for 714 Posts

New Delhi: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to announce the examination date for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025 shortly.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 714 vacancies across various departments under the Delhi government.
The online application process has already been completed through the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully registered are now awaiting the release of the written examination schedule.
As per the official notification, the exam date has not yet been finalised. The board is likely to publish the detailed timetable along with admit card information in the coming weeks. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates.
A total of 714 posts have been notified for the position of Multi-Tasking Staff under Pay Level 1. The category-wise distribution is as follows:
Unreserved (General): 302 posts
OBC: 212 posts
SC: 70 posts
ST: 53 posts
EWS: 77 posts
Candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board to be eligible for the post.
The age limit is set between 18 and 27 years, with age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates as per government rules.
The selection process will consist of a computer-based written examination followed by document verification.
The written test will feature 200 objective-type questions carrying a total of 200 marks, with a duration of two hours. The question paper will cover:
General awareness
General intelligence and reasoning
Numerical ability
Hindi language
English language
There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response.
DSSSB will issue admit cards once the exam date is confirmed. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready and stay updated through the official website for further announcements.