DSEU partners with MAAC to launch creative arts degree programmes

New Delhi: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) to launch university-recognised degree programmes in the creative arts, the Delhi government said on Monday.
The partnership, signed with MEL Training & Assessments Limited, the parent company of MAAC, aims to combine industry-oriented training with formal higher education in animation, visual effects, gaming and other creative disciplines.
Under the agreement, MAAC will design the curriculum and facilitate industry placements, while DSEU will provide academic infrastructure, conduct examinations and award degrees.
The programmes will be aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Credit Framework (NCrF), according to an official statement.
Announcing the initiative, Delhi Education, Higher Education and Technical Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government was working to position the national capital as a hub for the country's growing "Orange Economy", comprising creative and cultural industries.
As part of the broader initiative, the Delhi government will organise a National Film and Design Hackathon to provide free hands-on training in digital content creation to 20,000 school students across the city.
The government also announced the formation of the Delhi Creators and AVGC-XR Federation, an industry body comprising more than 300 professionals from the animation, visual effects, gaming and technology sectors. The federation will assist the government in drafting an industry-oriented policy for the sector.
According to the statement, the initiatives are aimed at supporting the Centre's vision of promoting the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) sector, which has been identified as a key sunrise industry.
The government said the sector is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16-17 per cent.
"With a massive national requirement for nearly 2 million skilled professionals by the year 2030, Delhi's new initiatives are strategically timed," officials said.
Officials said the combination of school-level training, university degree programmes and industry participation is intended to strengthen Delhi's role in developing a skilled workforce for the expanding creative economy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.