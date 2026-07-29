DSC paper leak sparks Gen-Z fury in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Reddy demands Lokesh’s resignation and CBI probe

"Even though the evidence and proof are clearly before everyone, neither Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu nor Education Minister Nara Lokesh has spoken a word about them. Instead, they are attempting to cover up the issue through diversionary tactics. In our effort to achieve the legitimate demands of the youth, we will intensify this movement in many more forms with the active participation of students and young people. Congratulations to all the youth and students who participated in today's rallies. The YSR Congress Party will always stand by them," the former Chief Minister added.