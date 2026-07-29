DSC paper leak sparks Gen-Z fury in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Reddy demands Lokesh’s resignation and CBI probe

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh (IANS): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the District Selection Committee (DSC) paper leak and the injustices committed in the name of the sports quota have once again brought the anger and frustration of Gen-Z across Andhra Pradesh to the forefront on Tuesday.
He posted on social media platform X that the rallies organised at district headquarters by the student and youth wings of the YSR Congress Party, together with the people, were a resounding success.
The former Chief Minister said the youth strongly demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, holding him accountable for the DSC irregularities, and called for a comprehensive Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into every irregularity, from the paper leak to the recruitment under the sports quota.
He alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government forced talented young aspirants, who should have secured jobs on merit, to take to the streets in protest.
"The Chandrababu Naidu government, which was expected to deliver justice to unemployed youth who worked day and night to secure teacher jobs, instead shattered their future through leaks and irregularities in the DSC process," he said.
"Even though the evidence and proof are clearly before everyone, neither Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu nor Education Minister Nara Lokesh has spoken a word about them. Instead, they are attempting to cover up the issue through diversionary tactics. In our effort to achieve the legitimate demands of the youth, we will intensify this movement in many more forms with the active participation of students and young people. Congratulations to all the youth and students who participated in today's rallies. The YSR Congress Party will always stand by them," the former Chief Minister added.
Meanwhile, former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and YSRCP official spokesperson Putta Shivashankar intensified the party's attack on the coalition government over the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Lokesh and a comprehensive CBI investigation into the entire recruitment process.
Addressing separate press conferences, they asserted that the YSRCP was fully prepared for a public debate on the Mega DSC issue and challenged Lokesh to announce the date, time and venue.
Nani said that if Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chose to participate, YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy would represent the party, and if Lokesh attended, he himself was ready for the debate.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.