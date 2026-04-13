Droupadi Murmu asks doctors to be socially conscious at AIIMS Rajkot

Rajkot, April 13 (IANS): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that skilled and socially conscious doctors can bring about “profound change in society”, as she addressed the first convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat's Rajkot.
Addressing graduating students, the President said that several AIIMS institutions have been established across the country to provide world-class tertiary healthcare at an affordable cost.
She said they are playing a pivotal role in medical education, research and innovation, public health initiatives and policy formulation.
“The commitment of AIIMS to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is praiseworthy,” she said.
Murmu noted that AIIMS Rajkot, being a new institution, has a long journey ahead in the fields of medical education, research and service.
She urged its policymakers to ensure that, alongside the core objectives of AIIMS, attention is also given to addressing the specific health challenges of the region.
She underlined that good governance and transparency at the initial stage would have a far-reaching impact on institutional development.
She said, “Good governance plays a pivotal role in the healthy growth of any organisation. Steps taken right at the outset to ensure good governance and transparency will have a far-reaching impact on the development of this institution.”
Describing the medical profession as a commitment to humanity, the President said it demanded more than scientific knowledge.
She said it required sensitivity, patience and humility from those who serve in it.
“The medical profession is not merely a profession; it is also a commitment to the service of humanity. This profession demands not only scientific knowledge but also sensitivity, patience and humility,” she said.
Referring to the symbolism of the white coat, she added that it represents the trust society places in doctors during moments of illness and uncertainty.
“The white coat that the doctors wear symbolises the trust the society places in them during moments of illness and uncertainty. The responsibility of upholding this trust rests upon the shoulders of doctors,” she said.
Highlighting rapid technological transformation in healthcare, Murmu said advancements such as artificial intelligence, robotics, precision medicine and digital health services are reshaping the medical field.
“Technological advancements are occurring at an unprecedented pace in the medical field. Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, precision medicine and digital health services are rapidly transforming the landscape and potential of the medical world,” she said.
President Murmu urged graduating students to embrace these changes while maintaining human sensitivity in practice.
“By adopting the latest technologies, they will not only be able to enhance their knowledge and skills but also treat diseases more effectively. However, the role of human empathy in medicine can never be replaced,” she said.
“A doctor’s gentle words, a reassuring smile, and the patience to truly listen can often heal in ways that medicine alone cannot,” she added.
The President further said that becoming a good doctor is an achievement, but becoming a doctor with strong human values is greater.
“Being a good doctor is a significant achievement. However, being a doctor imbued with human values such as integrity, compassion, and a spirit of benevolence is an even greater one,” she said.
She added, “Skilled and socially conscious doctors have the power to bring about profound change in society. They should play a vital role in nation-building by making constructive use of their position.”
Linking healthcare to national development goals, Murmu said that public health is essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Murmu said the government has taken several steps to improve access to healthcare services and that collective efforts from all stakeholders will strengthen these initiatives.
“The good health of the citizens is a crucial factor in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. The Central government has taken several steps to ensure access to quality healthcare services for its citizens. These efforts are already yielding positive results,” she said.
She added that institutions such as AIIMS have a critical responsibility in guiding the country’s healthcare system.
“Institutions of national importance, such as AIIMS, become even more critical. They are tasked with guiding the nation's healthcare sector by establishing new benchmarks in medical research and innovation,” she said.
The President is currently on a four-day visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra from April 13 to 16.
According to official programme details, on April 14, she will attend the ‘Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava’ at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar on the birth anniversary of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and will also attend the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University in the city.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.