Skye Air introduces smart drone delivery system in Gurugram



"The third company we've collaborated with is Autonomy, an American company that has developed an autonomous rover that automatically retrieves a shipment from its arrival point and delivers it to the consumer's doorstep. Consumers can enter their OTP and automatically receive the shipment."



Outlining the company's future roadmap, he said Gurugram will serve as the launchpad before scaling operations nationally and globally.

"In the future, we will take this to every location in Gurugram, to every area, and, as our Prime Minister said, India is poised to make significant strides in the field of AI. India is the first country in the world where we are starting this. Its foundation has been laid here, and we want to explore it first in Gurugram, and then expand to other cities in India, and then we will take the same thing to the rest of the world..."



Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the gathering and emphasised that the world has praised India's technological capabilities.