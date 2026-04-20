Dronacharya of Bobbili guides youth to success

VIZIANAGARAM: While most people his age embrace a quiet retirement, 73-year-old Rao Srinivasa Rao is still hitting the playground every day before sunrise to give free training to youths who wish to join the defence, police and other armed forces in Bobbili. He has dedicated the last 53 years of his life to a single mission: to provide free physical training to rural youth to help them secure stable careers. He has mentored more than 10,000 young aspirants till today, sharpening their skills for recruitment in the defence forces, police, armed forces and the recent Agnipath scheme. Therefore, he is affectionately called by locals as the “Bobbili Dronacharya”.

Rao Srinivasa Rao, who hails from a middle-class family in Anavaram village under Badangi mandal, was born on April 14, 1953 and brought up in Bobbili under Vizianagaram district.

He started his journey as an athlete in his school days in 400 meters, 1500 meters, 5 km, 10 km, half marathon and marathon, where his natural talent for sports led him to the national stage. Though he won several state medals as an amateur athlete with his hard work, he failed to continue his journey in national-level athletics tournaments due to a lack of proper guidance. Therefore, the district administration selected him as a Sericulture Assistant in 1985 under the sports quota. Later, he went as a panchayat secretary in 2002 on deputation and retired from service in 2011.