Driverless train prototype for Metro Pink Line rolled out in Bengaluru

It comes with advanced fire safety, crashworthiness and international safety standards and is compatible with CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) for fully driverless operations.

The prototype for the Pink Line was formally rolled out by BMRCL MD J Ravishankar, in the presence of Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd, along with the senior leadership from both organisations on Thursday. They witnessed the test run of the train at the BEML Rail Complex.

“Under the contract, BEML will supply 318 standard gauge Metro cars, designed, engineered and manufactured at its Bengaluru facility for the Blue Line (airport line) and Pink Line. The trainsets will undergo a detailed programme of testing and commissioning in line with BMRCL’s implementation timeline, followed by comprehensive maintenance support for up to 15 years,” BEML said in a release.

Recently, BEML secured an additional order worth Rs 414 crore from BMRCL. Under this top-up order, BEML will supply six additional driverless Metro trainsets (36 cars) for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2 (Reach 5, Yellow Line).