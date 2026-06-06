Drive innovation for Global South: Foreign Secy Misri at IIT Madras

In a post on X on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presided as Chief Guest at IIT Madras' degree distribution programme for international students on 05 June 2026. FS congratulated the graduating students and exhorted them to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired at IIT Madras to address the opportunities and challenges before humankind and the Global South in an era of technological transformation.”