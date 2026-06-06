Drive innovation for Global South: Foreign Secy Misri at IIT Madras

Chennai, June 6 (IANS): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the degree distribution programme for international students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and encouraged graduates to utilise their knowledge and expertise to address opportunities and challenges facing the Global South in an era of rapid technological change.
IIT Madras organised its Degree Distribution Programme for international students on Friday, celebrating the academic accomplishments of graduates from a range of programmes, including MTech, MS, PhD, and various joint and international degree courses.
The event brought together students from different countries who completed their studies at one of India’s premier technical institutions.
Serving as the chief guest, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri congratulated the graduating students and highlighted the importance of applying advanced skills and innovation to solve pressing global issues, particularly in developing nations.
In a post on X on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri presided as Chief Guest at IIT Madras' degree distribution programme for international students on 05 June 2026. FS congratulated the graduating students and exhorted them to deploy the knowledge and skills acquired at IIT Madras to address the opportunities and challenges before humankind and the Global South in an era of technological transformation.”
The event also reflected India’s growing stature as a global education destination for students from developing countries. Through its premier institutions, India continues to strengthen academic cooperation and deepen diplomatic engagement with partner nations while contributing to global capacity building in science, technology and innovation.
IIT Madras has been actively expanding opportunities for international students through its Office of Global Engagement (OGE), which offers multiple pathways for overseas applicants.
These include scholarships and support mechanisms such as the IITM GE Scholarship, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship, the Study in India programme, and initiatives supported by the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).
The institute’s growing international footprint has been supported by focussed outreach efforts, scholarship programmes, fee waivers for meritorious students, and collaborations aimed at attracting talent from across the world.
Programmes associated with IIT Madras Zanzibar have also contributed to increasing academic engagement with students from Africa, although the Zanzibar campus functions separately.
International student enrolment at IIT Madras continues to witness steady growth, with particularly strong participation from countries of the Global South.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.