Drift with Cloud Dancer

Chennai is one of the cities where these fashion trends do not usually have a direct impact. Purushu adds, “Chennai does not operate on the same fashion timeline as global capitals. It is shaped far more by its cultural memory, climate, and everyday pragmatism than by runway-driven trends. Western fashion movements typically reach Delhi and Mumbai long before they make their way into Chennai’s streets, and even then, they are absorbed selectively.”

Even so, Poornima sees an advantage: Indian wardrobes, unlike Western ones, rarely confine themselves to a single trendy colour. “We Indians are quite conditioned to colours. Our wardrobe is blessed with not having to stick to any particular shade even if that’s the colour trend — and that’s a saving grace for designers,” she smiles.

Drawing connections to the city, Purushu says, “Chennai may not be conventionally fashion forward, but it has a strong sense of individualism and personal style.”