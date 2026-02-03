U-15 table tennis league wraps up in Chennai as Super League line-up takes shape

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3 (ANI): Day 4 of the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 brought the U-15 league stage to a close at TNPESU, Chennai, with tightly contested five-set encounters and emphatic straight-game wins shaping the final standings and setting the stage for the Super League phase, according to a release.

In the boys' category, several matches went down to the wire, with Bhatt Dev edging past Kumar Hardik in five sets, Vohra Trijal sealing a 3-2 win over Gosar Ahan with an 11-9 deciding set, and M Satwik overcoming Banerjee Souswarya in another tense contest that finished 12-10 in the final game.

Alongside these thrillers, Acharya Aarav, Jana Rudranil and Sengupta Somdev recorded commanding 3-0 victories, while Mondal Himon Kumar, Patil Viren and Dutta Ariv closed the league stage with solid four-game wins.

The girls' competition featured a mix of high-pressure finishes and dominant scorelines. Mahato Akshita produced a standout comeback to defeat Dua Avni in five sets after dropping the opening two games, while Dhar Shreya delivered one of the most emphatic results of the day with a 3-0 win that included three 11-0 sets.

Soni Radhika also registered a composed 3-1 victory over Ari Debanna, while Godil Daniya, Redkar Aarya, Santhosh Sakshya and Basak Subhomita recorded convincing straight-game wins to round off the league phase.

With the league stage complete, the tournament has now moved into the Super League, bringing together a strong field of U-15 qualifiers across both categories.

The Super League features players such as Ray Ahona, Sri Shaanvi M, Mahato Akshita, Dhar Shreya, Basak Subhomita in the girls' draw and Rajavelu Akash, Nilay Pattekar, Sengupta Somdev, Bhatt Dev and Banerjee Souswarya among the boys, with all qualifiers set to compete in a higher-intensity format as the championship moves into its decisive phase.