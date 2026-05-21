Ashish Sood calls for equal access and opportunities for PwDs

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday said the dream of a developed India would remain incomplete until persons with disabilities get equal opportunities in education, employment and governance.
Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Sood said the Delhi government is committed to taking forward the vision of the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign)' through the 'Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan'.
"By introducing the term 'divyangjan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gave society a new word, but also initiated a change in the country's perspective towards persons with disabilities," the minister said.
"Under Modi's leadership, the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan has succeeded in bringing a new consciousness to the nation," he said.
"Delhi is the heartbeat of the country and our vision is to make it a model state where every citizen can live with complete freedom and dignity," he said, adding that for this, people must also change their mindset.
Sood stressed that accessibility should not be treated as an afterthought in infrastructure projects, but must be integrated from the initial design stage itself. He said roads, public transport systems, government offices and digital platforms should all be developed on the principles of universal design.
"When we create accessible ramps or an accessible toilet, not only do they help persons with disabilities, they also support the elderly, pregnant women, children and people recovering from injuries," he said.
Highlighting the role of education, Sood said schools and colleges must become completely barrier-free and accessible. Children should have access to assistive technology, support systems and sensitised teachers from an early age.
The minister also referred to policy papers released during the event, including "From Compliance to Care: Building Accessible Hospitals" and "Accessible Imperative: Reimagining India's Hotel Industry for All", and said they will serve as roadmaps for creating accessible hospitals and promoting tourism, which could unlock major economic opportunities.
The event was organised by the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA) in partnership with the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) and the Delhi government.
Launched in 2025, the Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan has assessed over 70 public spaces with the participation of more than 500 volunteers, accessibility experts and stakeholders. The campaign facilitated accessibility interventions at locations such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patiala House Courts, Taj Palace and Mausam Bhawan.
Speaking at the event, IDEA Founder and CEO Mallikarjuna Iytha said accessibility was no longer a welfare issue, but one linked to governance, economy, dignity and equal citizenship. He said the campaign aimed to make Delhi a global benchmark for accessibility.
"India's cities must redesign systems for inclusion. Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan is building a citizen-government movement to make Delhi a global benchmark for accessibility. Three working papers have been released today the highlighting importance of accessible hospitals and accessible hotels. The insights from these working papers will immensely help in building Delhi as the accessible capital of the world," he said.
Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) S Govindaraj said accessibility should become a measurable governance priority across departments and called for all public spaces and service delivery systems to become inclusive and barrier-free.
"Our vision is to ensure every public space, government office and service delivery system becomes inclusive and barrier-free," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.