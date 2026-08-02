'Dream big and stay committed': Shubhanshu Shukla shares success mantras with Jaipur students

Jaipur: Ashok Chakra awardee Shubhanshu Shukla urged students to dream big and remain committed to their goals to achieve them.
"Today's India is strong, fearless and ambitious, and this confidence continues to make it stand out," he said, encouraging students to learn from failures and move forward with determination.
Sharing experiences from his space mission, Shukla said the rocket reached a speed of nearly 28,500 kmph within eight minutes to enter space, describing the physical and mental challenges faced in zero gravity.
He said the absence of gravity changes body balance and perception, adding that from space, Earth appears as one family, strengthening the sense of shared responsibility.
The event also featured addresses by badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Vikrant Massey, who shared their experiences with students.
Nehwal emphasised discipline, confidence and consistent hard work as keys to success, while Massey said success does not come overnight and highlighted the importance of human connection despite rapid technological changes.
Around 6,972 students from 28 states began their academic journey at the university during the orientation programme, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.