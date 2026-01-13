DRDO Senior Scientist releases Dr V Lakshman’s book in Bengaluru

G Devananda Gopal, Senior Scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), released Unshackled: Reminiscences of a Wandering Soul, a book authored by Dr V Lakshman, at a ceremony organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Bengaluru on January 6, 2026.

The book was unveiled during a glittering event that also marked the installation of PRCI’s new office bearers.