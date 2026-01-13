DRDO Senior Scientist releases Dr V Lakshman’s book in Bengaluru

G Devananda Gopal, Senior Scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), released Unshackled: Reminiscences of a Wandering Soul, a book authored by Dr V Lakshman, at a ceremony organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Bengaluru on January 6, 2026.
The book was unveiled during a glittering event that also marked the installation of PRCI’s new office bearers.
The memoir chronicles Dr Lakshman’s more than three decades in public life, offering detailed reflections on various aspects of public functioning.
It places particular emphasis on Karnataka’s state public sector undertakings and his experiences as a journalist.
The event was graced by M B Jayaram, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Mentor of PRCI, among other dignitaries.