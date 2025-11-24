DRDO NPOL announces Research Associate vacancy: More details HERE

The Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), a Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) facility in Thrikkakara, Kochi, Kerala, has announced a vacancy for a Research Associate (Ocean Science).

The appointment will last for two years, and the selected candidate will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 54,000, along with an additional house rent allowance as per DRDO norms.

The eligibility criteria for the NPOL post are as follows:

PhD in Ocean Sciences or a closely related discipline

MTech in Ocean Technology, with at least 3 years’ post-qualification research or teaching experience in physical or chemical oceanography and at least one paper in a Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal

The upper age limit for applicants is 35 years as of December 19, though this is relaxable for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates in line with government norms.

The notification for the posts, as well as the application forms, are available on the DRDO’s official website at drdo.gov.in .

Interested candidates must apply by post. They should submit a signed application form, along with self-attested copies of certificates (educational qualifications, proof of age, reservation status, etc.) to the following address: “The Director, Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara PO, Kochi – 682021.”

The envelope should be clearly marked “Application for RA”.

Candidates employed in government, public-sector, or autonomous bodies must apply through the proper channel.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for a personal interview at NPOL Kochi, where they must present original certificates and testimonials.