DRDO Internship 2026: Applications open for paid positions; check eligibility here

The Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has invited applications for paid internship scheme.

The DRDO internships are open for a total of eight positions. This is available for undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing eligible courses in biological sciences, chemical sciences and engineering can apply. Applications must be sent to DRDE through speed post or email by November 14. According to the notification, selected candidates will be informed by December 1.

DRDO Internship 2026: Vacancies and eligibility

Biological Sciences: Three positions for students pursuing an MSc or equivalent course in the third or fourth semester, or a BTech course in the seventh or eighth semester. Eligible specialisations include biotechnology, microbiology, pharmacology, toxicology and immunology.

Chemical Sciences: Three positions for students in the third or fourth semester of an MSc or equivalent chemistry programme, specialising in organic, inorganic or analytical chemistry.

Engineering: Two positions for students pursuing a BE or BTech in the seventh or eighth semester. Eligible branches include electronics, mechanical engineering, information technology and computer science.

Stipend

According to the notification, the internship will run for a minimum of six months, beginning January 1, 2027. Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month, amounting to Rs 30,000 over six months. The payment will be made in two instalments: Rs 15,000 after completing three months and the remaining Rs 15,000 after the six-month period.

Aspirants must note that the DRDE has clarified that accommodation and boarding facilities will not be provided under the scheme.