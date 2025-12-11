DRDO geoinformatics internship closes soon: Apply before THIS date

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a final call for applications to its six-month paid internship for undergraduate and postgraduate students in science and engineering, with the deadline set for December 15, 2025.

Hosted by the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh, the programme will run from January 1 to June 30, 2026, providing hands-on research experience in advanced defence geoinformatics and related fields, India Today reports.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be full-time science or engineering students at recognised Indian universities with at least 75 per cent marks or a 7.5 CGPA, and under 28 years of age. Selection will be based on academic performance and may include an online or telephonic interview followed by document verification.

Internship requirements & perks

Participants must commit to at least 15 working days per month, submit a mid-term progress report, and a final project report. They will receive an official internship certificate on successful completion.

Each candidate will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 for the course of their internship. It must be noted that candidates will receive their stipends in two instalments: one after three months and the final after completing the six-month term.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the DRDO DGRE internship programme on the official website of the DRDO, drdo.gov.in .

Candidates are advised to apply before the last date, December 15, as the DRDO portal might see increasing levels of traffic closer to the deadline.